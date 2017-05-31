'Undocumented illegal immigrant' addresses Socastee High classmates as their valedictorian

The valedictorian of Socastee High School's 2017 graduating class is an illegal immigrant. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.

From the stage of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, she let everyone in attendance – classmates, teachers, friends and family - know exactly who she is.

“The face that stands before you is the face of an undocumented illegal immigrant,” Zavala-Ramos said.

Originally from Honduras, Zavala-Ramos finished first in her 2017 Socastee High class and plans to attend Yale in the fall, despite being offered a full ride to Harvard.

