S.C. Red Cross gives tips to prepare for upcoming hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Forecasters are predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, which typically runs from June 1 through the end of November.

The American Red Cross is taking the opportunity to help coastal and inland families get prepared.

According to a press release, there are a few things residents can do to keep themselves and loved ones safe. They include:

Talk with household members and create an evacuation plan.

Build an emergency kit. It should be stocked with a gallon of water per person, per day. Also include non-perishable food, a battery power NOAA radio and a flashlight. Be sure to pack all medications, personal hygiene items, and any important papers. Cell phone chargers, extra cash and emergency contact info should be included as well.

Protect windows with permanent storm shutters or use one-half inch marine plywood pre-cut to cover doors and windows.

Store lawn furniture, toys and gardening tools in a manner that prevents them from being moved by high winds and possibly injuring someone.

Learn your community’s hurricane response plan. Plan routes to local shelters. Make plans for pets.

The Red Cross Emergency App is available and provides expert guidance on what to do before, during and after the storm, as well as 34 other types of emergencies, the release stated. It can be downloaded from smartphone app stores or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News All rights reserved.