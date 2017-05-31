Best friends among first to try new floating aqua park in North Myrtle Beach

Two best friends were among the first to try out the new floating aqua park in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For the majority of Grand Strand residents, there are still a few more days before they’ll get to enjoy the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, which opens June 3.

However, for a select few, they had the opportunity to test out the equipment on Wednesday.

Two of those lucky ones were best friends – 11-year-old Brayden Hendrix and 10-year-old Trent Toole – from Carolina Forest.

Two of those lucky ones were best friends – 11-year-old Brayden Hendrix and 10-year-old Trent Toole – from Carolina Forest.

