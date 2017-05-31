Myrtle Beach Police looking for two missing women

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing women.

Jennifer Danielle Whittaker, 32, was last seen on May 22 in the 700 block of North Kings Highway. She is described by police as a white female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 125 pounds in weight with blonde hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Daisy Joan Diaz, 22, was last seen on May 27 in the area of 15th Street and Yaupon Drive. She was last seen wearing a blue bathing suit top and black windbreaker pants, according to a Facebook post from the department. She is described as a white female, 4-feet-11-inches tall, 120 pounds in weight with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of either woman is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382. Reference case number 17-010267 for Whittaker and case number 17-011066 for Diaz. MBPD posted information on both missing women to their Facebook page at the same time Wednesday, but there was no indication that these two cases were connected.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.