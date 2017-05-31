Conway man arrested for deadly hit-and-run of moped driver

The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing women.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing women.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Phil Webster is stepping down from his post after 25 years of employment with the city.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Phil Webster is stepping down from his post after 25 years of employment with the city.More >>
A 37-year-old Conway man has been arrested and charged for the deadly hit and run of a moped driver on Saturday, May 27 on Highway 701 South in Conway. Bradley Allen Mogel was arrested on Wednesday and charged with hit and run resulting in fatality, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department.More >>
A 37-year-old Conway man has been arrested and charged for the deadly hit and run of a moped driver on Saturday, May 27 on Highway 701 South in Conway. Bradley Allen Mogel was arrested on Wednesday and charged with hit and run resulting in fatality, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department.More >>
A job fair is being held next week to fill 100 new full and part-time positions at two restaurants opening soon on the north side of Myrtle Beach. Heidi’s Corner Restaurant Group is holding the job fair on Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Club at the Grande Dunes, according to a news release from the company.More >>
A job fair is being held next week to fill 100 new full and part-time positions at two restaurants opening soon on the north side of Myrtle Beach. Heidi’s Corner Restaurant Group is holding the job fair on Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Club at the Grande Dunes, according to a news release from the company.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>