Conway man arrested for deadly hit-and-run of moped driver

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 37-year-old Conway man has been arrested and charged for the deadly hit and run of a moped driver on Saturday, May 27 on Highway 701 South in Conway.

Bradley Allen Mogel was arrested on Wednesday and charged with hit and run resulting in fatality, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department. Based on the information received by investigators, the suspect vehicle was located.

Mogel’s bond was set at $35,000 surety, and he is currently in custody at the Horry County Detention Center.

“This case could not have been resolved this quickly without the invaluable assistance of the public,” the release states. “Many tips were received during this investigation, which were followed up on. These leads did assist in the identification of the vehicle and driver.”

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 701 South at New Road around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Terry Allan Morehead, 46, of Conway died from multiple injuries sustained from the crash.

Sergeant Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department said a burgundy van rear-ended the moped and fled the scene.

“There are still additional items being investigated and if anyone has any information about this case please contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790, the SC Highway Patrol MAIT Team at 843-365-5001 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIMES-SC,” the release concludes.

