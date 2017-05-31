'Heidi's Corner' hosting job fair for 100 positions at 2 new restaurants

The Heidi's Corner building, currently under construction and slated to open this summer. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A job fair is being held next week to fill 100 new full and part-time positions at two restaurants opening soon on the north side of Myrtle Beach.

Heidi’s Corner Restaurant Group is holding the job fair on Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Club at the Grande Dunes, according to a news release from the company. Two new restaurants, Hook & Barrel and Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes, are opening this summer.

Candidates should bring their resumes and be prepared to interview, the release states. Full-time positions will be eligible for benefits, including health insurance. Available positions include service manager, restaurant manager, garmache chef, prep cooks, line cooks, bakers, cake decorators, servers, baristas, service assistants, bathroom attendants, and dishwashers.

The two restaurants include “state-of-the-art cooking technology, providing for a healthy working environment and ridding the air of grease-laden vapors,” the release states.

"Our platform is sustainability. We're providing a cleaner, greener working environment that both our employees and our guests will benefit from," said General Manager Mike Abel.

Hook & Barrel will feature a “theater fish-cutting room,” an open kitchen and “eatertainment” at the bar. The Grande Dunes Croissants will have a window into the bakery to watch the decorating team.

“We're building an exciting new team for our restaurants. We believe that our staff is our most important asset and our success depends on creating and retaining a team capable of delivering an extraordinary dining experience to every guest, every time,” said Abel.

Candidates who are unable to attend the job fair can apply online at heidiscornersc.com/careers or in-person at the current Croissants Bistro & Bakery location at 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway.

