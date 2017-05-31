Suspect robs Florence business at gunpoint Tuesday, police say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man robbed a Florence business at gunpoint mid-day Tuesday and forced an employee under a desk, according to a news release from the Florence Police department.

At about 12:16 p.m., Florence Police officers responded to Local Finance on West Evans Street to a report of an armed robbery, the release states. The employee said a black male wearing a green hoodie, black pants and a camouflage bandana over his face entered the business and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money, forced an employee under a desk, and then fled in an unknown direction, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

