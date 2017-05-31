Midway Fire crew rescues dog from ocean near North Litchfield Beach

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Midway Fire Rescue crew retrieved a drowning Labrador from the ocean near North Litchfield Beach on Monday night.

Midway Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the beach in Georgetown County for a report of a drowning dog, and found the dog about 200 to 300 yards away from the beach, paddling away from shore, said Chief Doug Eggiman. Crews first made contact with the dog using a jet ski and a rescue board, and then with a rescue swimmer.

A kayaker who assisted in rescuing the dog was also helped by Midway’s rescue team, as they were worn out and tired, Chief Eggiman said. The rescue team stayed with the kayaker as they made their way back in.

The owners of the dog could not be found, and it was handed over to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Eggiman added.

