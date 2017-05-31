2 attacks by possibly-rabid fox reported in Pamplico

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) – Two reports of people being attacked by a possibly-rabid fox in Pamplico are being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC received two reports on May 27 of potential exposure to a fox with rabies, confirmed Robert Yanity with the department. The victims have been referred to their healthcare providers.

The fox has not been captured or tested for rabies yet, so it is not yet confirmed that it was rabid, according to a DHEC spokesperson.

“Rabies is a virus (Lyssavirus) that can be transmitted when saliva or neural tissue of an infected animal is introduced into the body of a healthy person or animal,” the DHEC website states. “It infects cells in the central nervous system, causing disease in the brain and, ultimately, death.”

Rabies is primarily carried by raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats in South Carolina, DHEC states.

