2 attacks by possibly-rabid fox reported in Pamplico

New name, same result. A Myrtle Beach area porn store on Monday appealed the county’s decision to revoke its business license. The store is the same one local officials shut down in 2014 after they said it had become a hub for sexual encounters.More >>
The City of Marion released a statement acknowledging concerns about the presence of asbestos in the portion of the fire department that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Two reports of people being attacked by a possibly-rabid fox in Pamplico are being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC received two reports on May 27 of potential exposure to a fox with rabies, confirmed Robert Yanity with the department.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Phil Webster is stepping down from his post after 25 years of employment with the city.More >>
A former NBA draft prospect who used to play for Coastal Carolina University was arrested at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Monday after after TSA officers say he attempted to bring a loaded gun on a plane.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
