Marion acknowledges concerns about asbestos at fire department

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The City of Marion released a statement acknowledging concerns about the presence of asbestos in the portion of the fire department that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

The statement reads:

The City of Marion is aware of concerns about the presence of asbestos in a portion of the Fire Department damaged by Hurricane Matthew. The City is committed to the health and safety of our employees and citizens. The City has been in continuous contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) since the discovery of the damaged area in the fall of 2016, and believes that it has complied with the regulatory requirements and instructions from DHEC employees relating to asbestos detection and removal.

As this matter involves the legal interests of the City, there will be no further statement at this time.