Former CCU basketball player arrested for attempting to bring loaded gun on Charlotte flight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV/WMBF) – A former NBA draft prospect who used to play for Coastal Carolina University was arrested at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Monday after after TSA officers say he attempted to bring a loaded gun on a plane.

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration say Anthony Breeze tried to get through security with the loaded .380-caliber handgun Monday at about 4 p.m.

According to officials, a TSA officer staffing the checkpoint X-ray machine saw the gun and ammunition inside Breeze's carry-on bag.

Breeze was questioned and arrested for carrying a firearm on airport property

"Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition," TSA says. "Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter."

TSA officers say they have detected 24 firearms at Charlotte checkpoints this year. Last year, they found 54 firearms.

According to CCU's website, Breeze was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team for the 2007-2008 season. He also played basketball for App State and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, but went undrafted in the 2012 NBA draft, WBTV reports.

