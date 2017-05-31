Consider This: Join us for the First Alert Hurricane Expo June 1

It is hard to believe, but Hurricane season starts this week while some are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

Matthew hit the Carolinas hard last October…and many people did not prepare or quite understand the strength and danger of the storm.

WMBF News and the First Alert Weather Team are dedicated to alerting you and tracking all of the developments during hurricane season, and we also want to make you, your family, your home and your businesses are prepared.

The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Expo is June 1st from 3:00 until 8:00 at the plaza in front of Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach.

I encourage you to come and learn about everything from when to evacuate, what your insurance will cover to who to hire to when you need to rebuild. We have experts in every field ready to answer your questions.

Consider This: Hurricanes cause massive amounts of damage, but the one good thing about these disasters is that we know they are coming. So, knowing how to prepare is key to making sure you stay safe.

I hope to see you at the Expo.

