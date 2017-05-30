Fire destroys mobile home in Marion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire destroys mobile home in Marion

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday in Marion. (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department) A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday in Marion. (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A double-wide mobile home trailer was a complete loss following a Tuesday afternoon fire in Marion.

According to information on the Marion Rural Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to the blaze at 2119 Admiral Loop at 3 p.m.

When units arrived on scene, they found the trailer was fully involved and vehicles were endangered.

The residents were all out of the home and no injuries were reported, according to the MRFD.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly