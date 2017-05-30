Report: CCU leads colleges in number of arrests, disciplinary actions related to alcohol

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University made several rankings in a recent report on arrests and disciplinary actions for alcohol and drugs at U.S. colleges.

A group called ProjectKnow put the report together using the Office of Post-Secondary Education Campus Safety and Security crime data supplied by schools under the Clery Act.

The researchers found CCU reported 1,070 combined arrests and disciplinary actions related to alcohol per 10,000 students, more than any other school in the study.

CCU ranked fifth for arrests alone and second for just disciplinary actions, both related to alcohol. The report looked at four-year, non-profit colleges with more than 10,000 students that receive federal funding for student aid.

The college also reported 330 drug law violations per 10,000 students, making it fifth for the most disciplinary actions related to drugs, which amounted to 253. The report then compared crime rates on wet campuses, where students 21 and older can drink alcohol, to dry campuses, where even those of legal drinking age can’t drink while on school grounds.

CCU allows students to apply for wet suite status if everyone in a room or suite is older than 21.

ProjectKnow found wet campuses have higher rates of seven types of crimes, such as rape, burglary and theft.

According to the crime statistics colleges provide the Office of Post-Secondary Education, CCU had higher crime rates per 1,000 students for crimes such as rape, robbery and dating violence than both University of South Carolina and Clemson in 2015.

Clemson had a higher rate of aggravated assaults and burglaries. CCU topped both schools in disciplinary actions taken for both alcohol and drugs.

For more crime data, click here.

