Google reveals 'America's Most Misspelled Words' ahead of national spelling bee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Palmetto State must be filled with legions of potential Chihuahua owners, judging by how many people Googled the proper spelling.

Ahead of the start of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Google released a map listing each state’s top “how to spell” search. In South Carolina, the aforementioned dog breed was No. 1. It was also the top stumper for Arkansas residents.

As for other state’s grammatical blunders, there’s nothing “beautiful” about the ability of people in California, Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky to spell that word.

West Virginia and Connecticut must be full of “Mary Poppins” fans, considering how many of them wanted to know how to spell “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”

Of all the revelations in this Google data, though, perhaps none is more surprising then what Wisconsin folks struggle with – their own state’s name.

Ironically enough, Google could have used spellcheck before tweeting out the map.

Folks in the nation's capital had difficulty with the word "ninety." The people at the search engine giant did as well, spelling it "nintey" in the legend of their original map. It was later corrected.

America's most misspelled words - it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

