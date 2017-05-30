Beached shrimp boat removed from North Carolina's Bird Island

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WMBF) – David Bartenfield first learned to sail when he was 12 years old and has continued to do so for over 40 years.

Over Memorial Day weekend, he saw something on North Carolina’s Bird Island he probably won’t forget anytime soon – a shrimp boat beached on the shore.

“On the beach, that is highly unusual to see a boat on the beach,” said Bartenfield, an attorney in Greensboro, N.C.

Bartenfield took his boat out to Bird Island – situated between Sunset Beach and the Little River Inlet in South Carolina - on Sunday, eventually anchoring for the night. When it was dead high tide, he said he heard the sound of a helicopter.

“It was shining its light on the south side of the jetty,” Bartenfield said. “It was a pretty big helicopter with a strong searchlight.

The next day, Bartenfield said he spotted the shrimp boat and assumed the crew was about to start fishing. The only thing was, there were no nets out.

“That’s when I saw that that boat was up on the beach,” he said.

Bartenfield used his dingy to get to the south side of the inlet. He then sent his drone up to get video of the boat and the two track hoes working to get it off the shore.

“If that boat came into the beach bow first, that captain had no idea where he was,” Bartenfield said.

According to Chris Humphrey, a civilian controller with the U.S. Coast Guard in North Carolina, the boat was beached on May 25 after it lost power and ran ashore.

Humphrey said officials made contact with the boat’s owner. All of the occupants were fine, he added.

The shrimp boat was refloated on Monday through the assistance of the track hoes and several additional vessels.

