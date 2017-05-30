Georgetown police arrest two suspects for allegedly passing counterfeit bills

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police arrested two men for allegedly passing counterfeit bills over a two-week period.

According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Danielle Dequan Vanderhorst faces three counts of forgery, while Jeffery Johnnill Hemingway was charged with one count of forgery.

Both were booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center. Online jail records state Vanderhorst remained incarcerated Tuesday under no bond, while Hemingway was released May 27 on a $3,000 bond.

According to the release, the GPD received reports of counterfeit bills being passed at McDonald’s, the Dollar General on North Fraser Street, the Circle K on South Island Road and Advanced Auto Parts in the city of Georgetown.

The bills were passed from May 7 through May 22, according to the GPD.

