Teen charged in connection with Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A teen wanted in connection with a May 23 shooting in Bennettsville was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

According to Bennettsville Police Lt. Larry Turner, the 15-year-old boy was arrested following a short foot chase.

The teen was a suspect in a shooting last Tuesday on McColl Street in Bennettsville. According to Turner, the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old followed a man and opened fire on him. No injuries were reported.

Turner said the 16-year-old was arrested last week and has already bonded out. The 15-year-old is in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

According to Turner, the shooting was gang-related and the investigation continues.

