Shallotte golf course operating for 50 years will close this wee - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Shallotte golf course operating for 50 years will close this week

Brierwood Golf Club is closing its doors this week. (Source: Brierwood Golf Club website) Brierwood Golf Club is closing its doors this week. (Source: Brierwood Golf Club website)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WMBF) – A long-standing Shallotte golf course is closing its doors on Wednesday.

According to a golf pro, Brierwood Golf Club will cease operations on May 31.

The course will close during its 50th year of operation, the pro added. No reason for the closure was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly