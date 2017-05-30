Attorney requests continuance in case of Grand Strand man accused of planning attack 'in the spirit of Dylann Roof'

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The attorney for the man accused of purchasing a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof” has filed a motion for a continuance in the case.

According to the motion filed May 30 in the U.S. District Court in Florence by attorney William Nettles, counsel needs additional time to complete discovery review and secure mental health treatment records for Benjamin McDowell, who was arrested in February.

A federal complaint states that on Feb. 15, McDowell met with an undercover FBI agent and purchased a .40-caliber Glock and hollow-point ammunition.

The suspect came on the FBI’s radar after allegedly posting to Facebook an anti-Semetic screed referencing Dylann Roof, which included the statement: "they should be Feasting on the enemy that stole their Heritage and their bloodline and trying to run us off of this Earth you can post pictures of f****** Viking and swords all the s*** you want to post if you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like dylann roof did you need to shut the f*** up…”

According to the motion for continuance, counsel stated the case “presents complex factual and legal issues complicated by an overlay of mental health questions.”

“In spite of the exercise of reasonable diligence on behalf of counsel for Mr. McDowell, counsel is not prepared to try this case during this term of court, and respectfully requests a continuance,” court documents stated.

