FIRST ALERT: Summer temps, humidity and storms on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Warm and muggy weather will continue for the rest of the week with a lingering risk of a few pop up showers and storms.

Tonight will not be quite as storms as the last few nights, although a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. It will be very mild and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s on the Grand Strand and upper 60s to near 70 in the Pee Dee.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures reaching into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will remain on the high side making for another muggy afternoon. By late in the day, we'll see a 20% risk of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will average in the middle to upper 80s at the beach and the upper 80s to 90 across the Pee Dee. The warm and muggy weather will linger into the upcoming weekend as well.

Thursday will be a rain free day, but chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. No day will be a washout, but pop up showers and storms will develop each afternoon from Friday through the weekend with rain chances average 30% to 40%.