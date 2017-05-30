Football coach put on administrative leave following incident at Conway High School

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.

Officials with Conway High School and Horry County Schools are investigating after the school reported an incident on Friday that the district cannot currently define, said Teal Britton, HCS spokesperson.

Coach Chuck Jordan, who also serves as an administrative assistant, is on administrative leave and a student has been disciplined, according to Britton.

She added a substitute teacher was also disciplined.

“We know something happened,” Britton said. “The three parties involved are removed from the setting pending the investigation.”

An HCS investigation would be independent of any police investigation that may or may not be happening, according to Britton.

According to Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department, the school resource officer is “helping look into the situation.”

Alston added that no officer was sent to the school during the incident.

WMBF News reached out to Jordan Tuesday afternoon. He declined to give a statement.

