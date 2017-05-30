North Myrtle Beach police chief to retire next month

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Phil Webster is stepping down from his post after 25 years of employment with the city.

According to a press release, Webster’s retirement will become effective on June 16. He began working with the city on April 27, 1992 as a public safety officer. Since then, he has held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Webster served as police chief for 3.5 years, the release stated.

“When you reach a point where you can retire, you begin to weigh your options,” he said in a statement. “I began contemplating my future with the department over a year ago. I have considered my choices and made a decision that will be best for my family and me.”

The search for a new chief will begin in the fall, according to the release. In the interim, officers will report directly to Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez.

