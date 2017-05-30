Suspect in Mississippi murder arrested in Florence County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman charged in connection with the 2015 death of a woman in Harrison County, Mississippi was arrested in Florence County on Sunday.

Sellers, 42, had been on the run for the past three weeks after she failed to show up for a court appearance, WLOX reports.

Maj. Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff's Department, said Sellers was arrested Sunday after an off-duty deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle with a Mississippi license plate parked in a church parking lot. Sellers was arrested after the deputy checked her identification and discovered she was wanted in Mississippi.

Sellers is charged with accessory after the fact in the 2015 murder of Tina Broadus. Three others are accused of killing Broadus, burning her body, and dumping her remains in the Biloxi River.

