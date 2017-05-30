Dave & Buster's gives a sneak peak before grand opening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dave & Buster's 99th location, third in South Carolina, is set to open Monday, June 5 in Myrtle Beach. The location is built on the former Hard Rock Cafe pyramid site at Broadway at the Beach. WMBF's Meredith Helline met with the general manager there to see what all of the fuss is about.

Myrtle Beach's Dave & Buster's holds over 150 arcade games, a billiards room, sports bar and restaurant. Additionally, a prize room and two private rooms are built into the venue. It takes up over 40,000 square feet of space, and is Broadway's newest addition.

Dave & Buster's general manager Steve Carr said not only is the venue a family-friendly restaurant and arcade, but also holds birthday parties, family reunions, general 'get-togethers,' company events and team building events.

Carr said besides being a running business, Dave & Buster's donates to local charities and $1 from a special menu item goes towards the company's national charity, the Make-a-Wish Foundation. To date, he said the company has raised over $5 million for the foundation.

