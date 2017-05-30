Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Florence County Tuesday morning

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A driver was killed after striking a pickup truck and a waste management truck on Pamplico Highway near Grapevine Road in Florence County Tuesday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Camero was traveling south on Pamplico Highway, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A pickup truck pulling a trailer and a waste management truck were traveling north on the same road.

The Camero crossed over the center line, striking the pickup truck, Cpl. Collins said. The Camero then lost control and was struck by the waste management truck.

The driver of the Camero was killed as a result of the crash, Cpl. Collins said. WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Coroner’s Office for more details.

The crash is still under investigation by SCHP, Cpl. Collins said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.