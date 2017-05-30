The term “personal injury” is used to describe injuries that occur as a result of someone’s negligence or recklessness. Some of the most common examples of personal injury claims are automobile accidents and slip & fall cases. In all personal injury cases, there are two types of damages, special damages and general damages. The difference? Special damages encompass medical bills and lost wages. General damages encompass pain, suffering and emotional distress caused by the personal injury.

The state of South Carolina is a comparative negligence state. In personal injury cases, that means that the Plaintiff cannot recover if his or her negligence exceeds the negligence of the Defendant(s). When it comes to automobile accidents, who is at fault is determined by the accident report. If that report states that you contributed to the collision, you are likely barred from recovery. On the other hand, if you did not contribute to the collision, your next step is to report the claim to the at-fault party’s insurer. However, because the insurance company wants to limit its liability, it is imperative that you seek legal counsel prior to speaking with any insurance company.

Each spring, Horry County is host to two of the largest motorcycle rallies in the United States. This means increased traffic, which means more motorcycle accidents. It is common for insurance companies to deny liability in cases involving motorcycles. If and when that occurs, you will need diligent representation from a competent legal counsel like the Grand Strand Law Group to make sure you receive just compensation.

Slip and fall, also known as a trip and fall, is a personal injury claim or case based on a person slipping (or tripping) and falling. Slip and fall cases are based on a claim that the property owner was negligent in allowing some dangerous condition to exist that caused the fall. These cases are based on the theory of premises liability. While on the property of another, you are owed a certain duty of care. The level of care owed depends upon your status relative to the property. Depending on the circumstances, you may be considered one of the following

Invitee – Invitees are owed the highest duty of care

Licensee – Licensees are owed an intermediate duty of care

Trespasser – Trespassers are owed the lowest duty of care

Having an attorney with an in-depth knowledge of personal injury law is crucial to being deemed an invitee, which could be the difference in obtaining a favorable result.

Wrongful Death cases occur when an individual dies as a result of the negligence or recklessness of another. Typically, the Personal Representative of the deceased’s Estate will file the lawsuit. The “real parties in interest” vary from state to state. Some of those people might include:

Immediate family members

Distant Family Members

Life partners, financial dependents, and putative spouses

All persons who suffer financially

Parents of a deceased fetus...

In all states, immediate family members like spouses and children (including adopted children) and parents of unmarried children can recover under wrongful death actions. In some states, a domestic or life partner, anyone who was financially dependent on the decedent, and a “putative spouse” (a person who had a good faith belief that he or she was married to the victim) have a right of recovery. As for distant family members, some states allow more distant family members, such as brothers, sisters, and grandparents, to bring wrongful death lawsuits. For example, a grandparent who is raising a child may be able to bring an action.

Some states allow all persons who suffer financially from the death to bring a wrongful death action for lost care or support, even if they are not related by blood or marriage to the victim.

In some states, the death of a fetus can be the basis for a wrongful death suit. In several other states, parents cannot bring a wrongful death action to recover for financial and emotional losses resulting from the death of a fetus. In those states, the parents can bring a wrongful death action only if the child was born alive and then died. Check your state law and consult with an experienced wrongful death attorney to find out if such an action is allowed in your state.

In wrongful death cases, you need an attorney experienced in both personal injury litigation and probate litigation. At Grand Strand Law Group, our attorneys are experienced in both.

