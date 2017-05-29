Monday a busy travel day at MYR after holiday weekend

The majority of flights were on time at MYR after the holiday weekend. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Monday after the Memorial Day holiday weekend is typically one of the busiest travel days for the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Most of the travelers appeared to be departing the area after spending their vacation at the beach.

Passengers said they did notice the planes to be nearly full and the lines at check-in and security to be longer than normal. Still, though, many say it wasn't as bad as they expected.

James Sanchez is a Myrtle Beach resident, but flies to New Jersey every Memorial Day weekend to see family, including a 5-year-old niece.

"The planes were pretty packed; in fact the lines were pretty long," Sanchez said.

He added he actually didn't expect the travel process to be so easy on Monday.

"I was actually hoping to miss my flight. I didn't want to come back," Sanchez said.

Employees at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car station outside of the airport said they noticed more people leaving Myrtle Beach than coming.

Jason Tschirkyn said, typically, the whole summer is pretty busy at the airport, but it definitely picked up a bit this weekend.

"Definitely more leaving because of bike week. Bike week's over, but it's summertime so people are just steadily coming in all the time, especially when kids are getting out of school and all that," Tschirkyn said.

The majority of the flights coming and going showed they were on time or ahead of schedule.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.