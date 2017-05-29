CCU baseball team left out of NCAA tournament

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s men’s baseball team will not get the opportunity to defend their national title this year.

The Chanticleers were left out of the NCAA’s field of 64, which was revealed Monday at 12 p.m.

CCU needed an at-large bid to get into the tournament after falling to eighth-seed Texas State on Friday in the quarterfinal of the 2017 Sun Belt Championship.

The Chants finished the season 37-19-1.

Coastal Carolina won't defend their crown this year. Left out of NCAA tournament with South Carolina. — Dan Fanning (@DanFanningWMBF) May 29, 2017

