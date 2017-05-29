Local Chipotle stores impacted by hack of company's credit card system

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Chipotle locations in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee were impacted by a recent hack of the company’s credit card system.

This hack affected the system starting March 24 and running through April 18. The company reports that not all locations were affected and that specific time frames vary according to location.

According to Chipotle’s website, the following local stores were impacted:

Florence

2617 David H. McLeod Blvd. – from March 27 through April 18

Myrtle Beach

7955 N. Kings Hwy., Suite 340 – March 27 through April 18

1229 N. Retail Court – March 26 through April 18

1000 S. Commons Drive, Unit 1 – March 27 through April 18

North Myrtle Beach

1502 U.S. 17 North, Unit 1 – March 27 through April 18

“It is always advisable to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing your payment card statements for any unauthorized activity,” according to information on Chipotle’s website. “You should immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner.”

