Police: Man robbed of car keys at gunpoint at Broadway at the Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said his car was stolen at gunpoint at Broadway at the Beach early Sunday morning.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to the stolen vehicle call at 1320 Celebrity Circle at approximately 12:43 a.m.

The victim said he and a friend went to the far-corner parking lot closest to 29th Avenue North and U.S. 17, where the vehicle was parked. There, they were approached by two men, one of whom asked if he could borrow a lighter, the report stated.

When the victim reached into his pocket to get the lighter, a gun was reportedly pointed at him and he was ordered to give the suspects the keys to his car.

The man complied and the suspects drove off in the car in an unknown direction, according to the police report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.