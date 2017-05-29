Myrtle Beach area veterans march to remember those who died in service to country

Local veterans marched down Ocean Boulevard Monday in one of several Memorial Day services. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For the third year in a row, Myrtle Beach area military veterans marched on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day.

According to information on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the veterans marched from 16th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North.

At Ninth Avenue North, the group presented a battlefield cross and held a brief ceremony to honor those who served, according to the city.

It was one of just many celebrations throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Monday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this country.

In North Myrtle Beach, a service to honor veterans was held at the Memorial Gardens on S.C. 90. The event was hosted by the North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens and the Little River Elks Lodge.

In Myrtle Beach, Memorial Day ceremonies were held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. It featured a 12-gun salute and bittersweet feelings for at least one veteran.

"It's sad in one way, but it's heartwarming to see they're being remembered," said World War II veteran Bob Burton. "It's not me, it's the ones that didn't come back. Those are the ones I think about."

Also in Myrtle Beach, the Eighth Annual Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Tribute was held at the Grand 14 Cinemas in The Market Common.

In Florence, the annual Memorial Day ceremony took place Monday morning at the Florence National Ceremony.

The event was highlighted by the keynote speaker, Col. Addison Burgess, the command chaplain of U.S. Army Central.

Additionally, the Veterans Honor Guard performed the Rifle Volleys and Taps.

