Grand Strand, Pee Dee remembering those who died in service of country on this Memorial Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this country.

A number of Memorial Day ceremonies are taking place Monday. In North Myrtle Beach, a service to honor veterans is taking place at the Memorial Gardens on S.C. 90 beginning at 11 a.m.

The event is hosted by the North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens and the Little River Elks Lodge.

In Myrtle Beach, Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Also in Myrtle Beach, everyone is invited to attend the Eighth Annual Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Tribute, starting at 2 p.m. at the Grand 14 Cinemas in The Market Common.

In Florence, the annual Memorial Day ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the Florence National Ceremony.

The event was highlighted by the keynote speaker, Col. Addison Burgess, the command chaplain of U.S. Army Central.

Additionally, the Veterans Honor Guard performed the Rifle Volleys and Taps.

