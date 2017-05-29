Officials warn boaters to be mindful over holiday weekend

As thousands take to the water Memorial Day weekend, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers remind everyone to enjoy the weekend in a safe way. Sgt. Kevin Pardue said when people are boating, many forget the rules of the water.More >>
It's the unofficial start of summer and today is starting off warm and muggy with lots of sunshine! Highs today will be some of the warmest temperatures we've had so far this year.More >>
The 23-mile traffic loop for bikers in Myrtle Beach that goes into effect each night this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.More >>
Horry County police announced Sunday via Twitter a suspect wanted in connection with the March murder of a man found shot to death along Johnson Shelley Road in Conway was arrested.More >>
Crews in Pawleys Island are repairing a broken water main, which will cause a road closure and a possible water outage.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
