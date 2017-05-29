FORECAST- Hot and humid today, but strong storms move in late tonight

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- It's the unofficial start of summer and today is starting off warm and muggy. Highs today will be some of the warmest temperatures we've had so far this year. Temperatures near 90 at the beach and the mid 90s inland will feel more like the mid to upper 90s once you factor in the humidity.

While most of the day will be sunny, we have a very low risk for an storms late this afternoon. Slightly higher storm chances move in late overnight and will feature a chance for strong to severe storms. The biggest risk overnight will be damaging wind gusts of 50-60 mph.

More storm chances are possible Tuesday afternoon, but severe weather will be unlikely. We'll watch some more scattered rain chances through the rest of the week. The next storm system will likely arrive towards the end of the week.