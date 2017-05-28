TRAFFIC ALERT: Bikefest traffic loop postponed due to weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 23-mile traffic loop for bikers in Myrtle Beach that goes into effect each night this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department made the announcement via Twitter at 9:38 p.m. The loop is typically implemented at 10 p.m.

Drivers should use caution.

