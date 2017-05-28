Man charged with murder in connection with shooting death of Con - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged with murder in connection with shooting death of Conway man

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police announced Sunday via Twitter a suspect wanted in connection with the March murder of a man found shot to death along Johnson Shelley Road in Conway was arrested.

According to jail records, Jamar Freddie Williams, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and simple possession of marijuana.

The body of 31-year-old Jason Bradley Smith was found by several people driving by in a pickup truck March 19.

