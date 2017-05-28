Man arrested after standoff with police at Florence apartment

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday morning in Florence after trying to break into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment, entering into a standoff with police and fleeing to a neighboring balcony.

According to a Florence Police Department news release, officers responded to the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive at 11:14 a.m. A woman told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend, Terrion Brown, 25, of Florence, was trying to get into her apartment when the call disconnected.

A brief standoff occurred between Brown and officers before Brown exited the back of the apartment onto a balcony, where he was arrested.

He was charged with domestic violence and served an additional warrant for domestic violence.

Lt. Mike Brandt said he anticipates more charges for Brown and the case remains under investigation.

Brown is held in the Florence County Detention Center.

