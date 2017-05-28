Crews repair water main break in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Crews in Pawleys Island repaired a broken water main, which caused a road closure and a water outage.

According to a PIPD tweet, the area of 121 Atlantic Avenue was closed for several hours, but has since reopened and water service was restored.

The tweet read, "Y'all should have water again."

