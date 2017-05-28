UPDATE: Coroner identifies two people killed in single-car Lake City wreck

At least one person was killed in a wreck Sunday near Lake City. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were killed in a wreck Sunday near Lake City.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website stated it happened at 9:56 a.m. on Creek Road near Bennie Land and McCutcheon roads.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the two victims were in a Ford Explorer that ran off the right side of the road, lost control, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned. Neither was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken, the victims were John Edward Burgess, 69, of Lake City and Muqtadir Batin Zahhar, 54, of Columbia.

