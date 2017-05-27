Crash involving car, boat trailer blocks lanes on Highway 905 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crash involving car, boat trailer blocks lanes on Highway 905

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Vincent Lehotsky) (Source: Vincent Lehotsky)
(Source: Vincent Lehotsky) (Source: Vincent Lehotsky)
(Source: Vincent Lehotsky) (Source: Vincent Lehotsky)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash involving an SUV and a trailer carrying a boat blocked all lanes of Highway 905 Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 7:33 p.m. at Fowler Road in the Conway area.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly