Crews extinguish fire at Sands Ocean Club Resort

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.

According to Battalion Chief John Fowler, units arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. and quickly extinguished a fire on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The hotel is located at 9550 Shore Drive.

