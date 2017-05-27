Crews evacuate guests, extinguish fire at Sands Ocean Club Resort

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.

According to Battalion Chief John Fowler, units arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. and quickly extinguished a fire on the third floor, but not before the entire 16-floor hotel was evacuated.

Two people were inside their room when they heard a loud sound - and then saw smoke coming out of the AC unit. Everyone staying in the hotel was allowed to go back inside - except people on the third floor. Several people were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover. Guests on the third flood had to wait hours before returning to their rooms.

The cause is under investigation.

The hotel is located at 9550 Shore Drive.

The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

