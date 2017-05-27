Crews evacuate guests, extinguish fire at Sands Ocean Club Resort

Crews in Pawleys Island are repairing a broken water main, which will cause a road closure and a possible water outage.More >>
Crews in Pawleys Island are repairing a broken water main, which will cause a road closure and a possible water outage.More >>
A man was arrested Sunday morning in Florence after trying to break into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment, entering into a standoff with police and fleeing to a neighboring balcony.More >>
A man was arrested Sunday morning in Florence after trying to break into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment, entering into a standoff with police and fleeing to a neighboring balcony.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.More >>
At least one person was killed in a wreck Sunday near Lake City.More >>
At least one person was killed in a wreck Sunday near Lake City.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>