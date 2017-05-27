Myrtle Beach police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night and is investigating it as fatal.

According to an MBPD news release, it happened around 7:45 p.m. at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

