Woman arrested for stabbing man in Carolina Forest neighborhood

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in Carolina Forest. (Source: Raycom Media) The Horry County Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in Carolina Forest. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing in Carolina Forest.

According to an HCPD tweet, officers responded to Harvester Circle in The Farm community of Carolina Forest. The victim was a 46-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

