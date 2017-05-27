Police investigate stabbing in Carolina Forest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigate stabbing in Carolina Forest

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in Carolina Forest.

According to an HCPD tweet, officers are on scene at Harvester Circle in The Farm community of Carolina Forest. The victim is a 46-year-old man.

