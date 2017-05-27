NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested for stabbing man in Carolina Forest neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing in Carolina Forest Saturday.

An HCPD tweet said officers responded to Harvester Circle in The Farm community of Carolina Forest around 4 p.m. The victim was a 46-year-old man who suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to the neck.

According to a police report, officers saw blood on the floor when they entered the house. The woman, Kourtney Poole, 38, of Myrtle Beach, had asked a neighbor to give her a ride. The neighbor agreed to come over in five minutes, the report stated. When the neighbor arrived, Poole was on the floor and the victim told the neighbor he had gotten her off of him after being stabbed.

Poole was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

