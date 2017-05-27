Military Appreciation Days Parade steps off at former Air Force base

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The streets of Myrtle Beach were filled with patriots and parade-goers Saturday on floats, in cars and on sidewalks for the Military Appreciation Days Parade.

The parade stepped off at 10:30 a.m. at The Market Common, formerly the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, and headed down Farrow Parkway and Howard Avenue.

Families and spectators enjoyed watching ROTC programs and active-duty military members march in honor of Memorial Day.

National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos was this year’s grand marshal for the parade. Skarlatos was awarded the United States Army Soldier’s Medal and the French Legion of Honour for his heroic actions on a Paris-bound train in August 2015. He later competed and finished third on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

