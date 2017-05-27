Motorcyclist dies after Myrtle Beach wreck - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Motorcyclist dies after Myrtle Beach wreck

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after a wreck on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as Edward Douglas Jr., 31, of New Haven, Connecticut.

The wreck happened at 4:20 a.m. and he was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died at 6:01 a.m.

