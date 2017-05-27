Connecticut police officer dies after Myrtle Beach wreck

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after a wreck on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as Edward Douglas Jr., 31, of New Haven, Connecticut. According to Officer Hartman of the New Haven Police Department, Douglas was an off-duty officer.

The wreck happened at 4:20 a.m. and he was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died at 6:01 a.m.

NHPD released the following statement:

Chief Anthony Campbell and the members of the New Haven Police Department are saddened to announce the loss of New Haven Police Officer Edward Douglas. Officer Douglas was involved in a motorcycle crash in the early morning hours on this date in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. MBPD were called to the scene on Oak Street at 16th avenue N at 4:19 AM. No others were involved. Officer Douglas died this morning around 9:25. Officer Douglas began his basic training at the NHPD in January of 2013. He was assigned to the department’s Community Patrol Division in August of 2013, after graduating from the academy and successfully completing his in-service training. In late 2016, Officer Douglas was assigned to the Investigative Services Division, where he worked in the Narcotics Unit. The news of Officer Douglas’ death has shaken New Haven’s 497 member department, of which he was a valuable and highly respected member. There is a great emptiness left by Edward’s passing. Edward’s family must know that the outpouring of love they have and will continue to receive will serve as a reminder to them of how much he was loved by all who knew him.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.